Odds to be selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft

The 2023 NHL Draft will take place Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. We can’t even bet on who will be selected first by the Chicago Blackhawks, because, well, it’s quite obvious. Connor Bedard should go first overall and the Anaheim Ducks will be on the clock. So with that in mind, we have odds for who will be selected with the second pick, which is also pretty cut-and-dry.

2023 NHL Draft odds

Who will be selected with the No. 2 pick?

This line has moved quite a bit since opening. Fantilli was as high as -700 to go second overall and that sentiment has faded a bit. Carlsson is now up to +300 from +600, which is odd to me. Some experts really like Michkov out of Russia and he could end up being the choice at No. 2. It would still be very surprising. Fantilli is the second best player in this draft without question.

Michkov’s line hasn’t moved from +1600 and there’s some value in that line. Carlsson over Fantilli would be a bit perplexing. At least with Michkov, this could be a play to bring him over to the NHL once his KHL contract is up in three seasons. That’s the path to figuring out how the top of this draft will pan out.

The other interesting note is Benson dropped behind Leonard, who has shot up a bit for No. 2 overall. That could put Leonard in play to land somewhere in the top-5 picks potentially. His future teammate at BC, Smith, is expected to go high. Those odds seem to be closing. Look to the 3, 4, 5 pick markets on DraftKings Sportsbook if you want to take a stab at betting Leonard’s spot.

Adam Fantilli -380

Leo Carlsson +300

Matvei Michkov +1600

Will Smith +4000

Ryan Leonard +7500

David Reinbacher +7500

Dalibor Davorsky +10000

Zach Benson +10000