St. Kitts and Nevis vs. USMNT: Picks, predictions, how to watch Gold Cup group stage match

The United States will face off against St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday night as the Americans look to bounce back from a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in their opening Gold Cup match. The contest is set to kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET from CITYPARK in St. Louis with a broadcast available on FS1.

Let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. USMNT

Date: Wednesday, June 28

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

St. Kitts and Nevis: +5500

Draw: +2800

USA: -8000

Moneyline pick: USA -8000

While the Americans showed some signs of struggle in the opening match against Jamaica, they should be able to bounce back without too much trouble against a team who qualified for their first-ever Gold Cup group stage. The Caribbean side made it through the prelims with penalty shootout wins over both Curacao and French Guiana. Prior to the Gold Cup prelims, they finished on top of their CONCACAF Nations League group and earned promotion to League B.

St. Kitts and Nevis lost their opening Gold Cup match with a 3-0 score against Trinidad and Tobago. They were outdone in nearly every stat by their opponents and weren’t really able to test the keeper. The final goal of the match was an own goal credited to defender Jameel Ible.

The USA largely outshot and out possessed Jamaica in their first match, but Jamaica got out to an early lead with a goal from Damion Lowe in the 13th minute and sent the Americans chasing an equalizer for almost the entire match. They finally broke through in the 88th minute thanks to FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez, who put the ball past Andre Blake to salvage a point.

B.J. Callaghan’s side will look to bounce back against the Gold Cup first-timers as they clash at CITYPARK, home of MLS side St. Louis City SC. Back the Americans to take all three points in this one as they look to get back on top of the group and continue the defense of their Gold Cup title.