Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, June 28

The starting pitching slate on Wednesday isn’t quite as stacked as yesterday, but there are still plenty of aces to go around: Blake Snell in the midst of an all-time heater, Aaron Nola at Wrigley Field, Logan Webb trying to tame the Blue Jays, Mitch Keller against the star-studded San Diego Padres, and on and on. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg — our daily starting pitcher rankings are once again here to break down the whole entire slate, 1-30, to tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire for fantasy baseball.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, June 28

Pitchers to stream

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — The lefty has allowed more than two earned runs just once in his last eight starts, going seven strong in each of his last two outings against the Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians. He’s quietly become a real bright spot for the A’s amid a lost season, and he’ll get to face off against a New York Yankees offense that’s been the worst in baseball since Aaron Judge went down.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — Allen struggled through a couple of tough starts against the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres, but the lefty is still a very promising young arm, and more to the point, the Kansas City Royals aren’t scaring anyone at the plate right now. Allen had spun three straight quality starts prior to that little rough patch, and if he regains the feel for his slider, he should cruise.

Jaime Barria, Los Angeles Angels — Barria has been yo-yoed in and out of the rotation, so it’s unclear what his pitch count will look like on Wednesday. But if the Angels give him enough leeway, he could produce a solid five innings with a chance at a win — Barria’s best pitch is his slider, and the Chicago White Sox’ righty-heavy lineup has been vulnerable to right-handed spin all season long.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, June 28.