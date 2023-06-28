 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, June 28

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Wednesday, June 28th.

By Chris Landers
Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres is congratulated after pitching in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays June 17, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The starting pitching slate on Wednesday isn’t quite as stacked as yesterday, but there are still plenty of aces to go around: Blake Snell in the midst of an all-time heater, Aaron Nola at Wrigley Field, Logan Webb trying to tame the Blue Jays, Mitch Keller against the star-studded San Diego Padres, and on and on. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg — our daily starting pitcher rankings are once again here to break down the whole entire slate, 1-30, to tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire for fantasy baseball.

Pitchers to stream

JP Sears, Oakland Athletics — The lefty has allowed more than two earned runs just once in his last eight starts, going seven strong in each of his last two outings against the Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians. He’s quietly become a real bright spot for the A’s amid a lost season, and he’ll get to face off against a New York Yankees offense that’s been the worst in baseball since Aaron Judge went down.

Logan Allen, Cleveland Guardians — Allen struggled through a couple of tough starts against the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres, but the lefty is still a very promising young arm, and more to the point, the Kansas City Royals aren’t scaring anyone at the plate right now. Allen had spun three straight quality starts prior to that little rough patch, and if he regains the feel for his slider, he should cruise.

Jaime Barria, Los Angeles Angels — Barria has been yo-yoed in and out of the rotation, so it’s unclear what his pitch count will look like on Wednesday. But if the Angels give him enough leeway, he could produce a solid five innings with a chance at a win — Barria’s best pitch is his slider, and the Chicago White Sox’ righty-heavy lineup has been vulnerable to right-handed spin all season long.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, June 28.

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Blake Snell @ Pirates
2 Logan Gilbert vs. Nationals
3 Aaron Nola @ Cubs
4 Cristian Javier @ Cardinals
5 Braxton Garrett @ Red Sox
6 Mitch Keller vs. Padres
7 Lucas Giolito @ Angels
8 Logan Webb @ Blue Jays
Strong plays
9 Zach Eflin @ Diamondbacks
10 Logan Allen @ Royals
11 Kodai Senga vs. Brewers
12 JP Sears vs. Yankees
Questionable
13 Domingo German @ Athletics
14 Jaime Barria vs. White Sox
15 Wade Miley @ Mets
16 Drew Smyly vs. Phillies
17 Dane Dunning vs. Tigers
18 Michael Soroka vs. Twins
19 Kenta Maeda @ Braves
20 Kyle Gibson vs. Reds
21 Miles Mikolas vs. Astros
Don't do it
22 Zach Davies vs. Rays
23 Austin Cox vs. Guardians
24 Patrick Corbin @ Mariners
25 Kyle Freeland vs. Dodgers
26 Joey Wentz @ Rangers
27 Trevor Richards vs. Giants
28 Luke Weaver @ Reds
29 Michael Grove @ Rockies
30 Chris Murphy vs. Marlins

