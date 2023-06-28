NBA free agency: How will Kings improve roster after surprising 2022-23 playoff run?

The Sacramento Kings were the most surprising team in the 2022-23 NBA season, using a high-powered offense to reach 48 wins and snap a 16-season playoff drought. The Kings took the defending champions Golden State Warriors to seven games in the first round, and appear to be a contender for years to come with a young core. The Kings have an opportunity to add some major pieces in free agency this summer, as they appear to have carved out close to $30 million in salary cap space. Here’s a look at Sacramento’s current roster and some players they could look to add.

The Kings currently have De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray and Davion Mitchell locked in for next season, at least when it comes to contributing rotation players. They could go in several different directions with their cap space, although one path seems more likely than the other.

Path 1: Run it back

Terence Davis, Trey Lyles, Alex Len and Harrison Barnes will all enter free agency this summer. Those four pieces were important contributors for Sacramento during the season, especially Barnes, Davis and Lyles. The Kings could use their cap space to bring all four back and hope for some additional internal improvement from Murray and Mitchell. It’s not the splashy move but it is the most likely scenario for Sacramento.

Path 2: Sign one big-name free agent

The only realistic options for Sacramento when it comes to big names are Draymond Green and Khris Middleton. Both will command contracts that will eat up the Kings’ cap space, which means there would be little room for supporting players. Green appears to be the major target, and head coach Mike Brown does have a connection with him from Golden State. However, all indications point to Green re-signing with the Warriors. Middleton opted out of a big 2023-24 contract number, but that was likely to secure a long-term contract with Milwaukee. It’s going to be hard to lure these championship players out of their current situations, especially when it involves coming to Sacramento.

Path 3: Barnes + one free agent

This is another scenario which is feasible for Sacramento, with the second free agent addition being someone like Kyle Kuzma or Brook Lopez. It’ll depend on how much Barnes commands, but it can be done. Kuzma or Lopez wouldn’t move the needle too much for the Kings, but it would give them an additional contributor in the rotation and provide some versatility. Kuzma is likely to get big offers in free agency, but Lopez might be more affordable if he doesn’t re-sign with Milwaukee.