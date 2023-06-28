The Tampa Bay Lightning are trading forward Ross Colton to the Colorado Avalanche, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Colton, 26, is still a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. The Avalanche will need to sign him to a new contract or go to arbitration. Tampa Bay was going to have a tough time signing Colton, who has potential as a solid bottom-6 forward.
Report: Lightning trading F Ross Colton to Avalanche
The 2022 Stanley Cup foes have struck a deal on draft day. We go over the details.