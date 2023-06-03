Rock ‘n Roll San Diego Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon will be held on Sunday, June 4. The weekend series also features a half marathon and a 5K. Despite this race’s slogan of “bringing the fun to the run,” it is still a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will begin bright and early at 6:15 a.m. PT. For any runners making the trek from a different time zone, that would be 9:15 a.m. ET. Runners will have seven hours to complete the course.

How to watch

There could be some local news coverage of the event, but the only real way to catch the action of the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon will be in person.

Course map

The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon will begin at the intersection of Sixth Ave. and Quince St. near Balboa Park. The course weaves through several downtown neighborhoods, including a pass near San Diego Sea World via the nearby bikeway.

A course map can be found here.

Weather via AccuWeather

The weather looks good for Sunday’s race. The high is 68 with a low of 59. The weather description reads “low clouds, then some sun.” The wind is expected to blow at eight mph with gusts up to 15 mph.

Prize money

Information about prize money for the marathon is not readily available. Last year, the prize money was reportedly only for those in the half marathon.

Who won the last race?

Kellen Blumberg won last year’s San Diego Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon in 2:28:17. Ryo Furukawa came in second (2:28:54), while Benjamin Freeman came in third (2:33:03).

Bonnie Keating was the fastest female runner, finishing with a time of 2:44:58. Katya Olivares Alvarez finished in 2:54:43 for second place, with Erin Roberts taking third place in 3:03:47.