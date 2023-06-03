French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, June 3

The third round of the 2023 French Open will wrap up on Saturday, June 3. However, there are still plenty of matches to be played in this round for the men’s singles competition. The action starts as early as 5 a.m. ET and goes on through the early afternoon.

Here is the full schedule for the French Open men’s singles on Saturday, June 3:

Saturday, June 3rd schedule

No. 27 Yoshihito Nshioka vs. Thiago Seyboth — 5:00 a.m. ET

Zhizhen Zhang vs. No. 4 Casper Ruud — 5:00 a.m. ET

Nicolas Jarry vs. Marcos Giron — 6:00 a.m. ET

No. 15 Borna Coric vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry — 6:00 a.m. ET

No. 6 Holger Rune vs. Genaro Alberto — 7:15 a.m. ET

No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo vs. No. 9 Taylor Fritz — 8:00 a.m. ET

Daniel Altmaier vs. No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov — 10:00 a.m. ET

No. 22 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 12 Frances Tiafoe — 2:15 p.m. ET

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the third-round matchups here.

Additionally, odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here. Carlos Alcaraz leads the way with +130 odds to emerge victorious at Roland Garros. However, Novak Djokovic is a close second with +180 odds to be a winner. From here, Holger Rune (+700), Alexander Zverev (+1400), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1800) are next in line.