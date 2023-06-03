French Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday

The third round of the 2023 French Open will wrap up on Saturday, June 3. There will be plenty of singles action for the women’s bracket. Luckily, there will be replays throughout the day because the time difference has the action starting super early. If you happen to want to catch the matches live, they will begin play at 5:45 a.m. ET.

Saturday schedule

No. 4 Elena Rybakina vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo — 5:45 a.m. ET

No. 23 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia — 7:00 a.m. ET

Mirra Andreeva vs. No. 6 Coco Gauff — 7:00 a.m. ET

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kayla Day — 8:00 a.m. ET

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Bernarda Pera — 8:00 a.m. ET

Bianca Andreescu vs. Lesia Tsurenko — 8:30 a.m. ET

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Xinyu Wang — 9:15 a.m. ET

Olga Danilovic vs. No. 6 Ons Jabeur — 10:30 a.m. ET

Karolina Muchova vs. Irina-Camelia Begu — 1:30 p.m. ET

Odds

All lines for the 2023 French Open women’s bracket can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook here.

Without much of a surprise, Iga Swiatek is favored to win the French Open with -110 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Aryna Sabalenka is next in line with +350 odds to hoist the trophy at Roland Garros. From there, Elena Rybakina (+700) and Ons Jabeur (+2200) are currently third and fourth on the odds board.