Full list of tee times for fourth round of Memorial Tournament on Sunday

The final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament tees off Sunday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland acknowledges fans after a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 03, 2023 in Dublin, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Memorial Tournament, and Rory McIlroy headlines a trio at -6 with 18 holes to play at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday.

McIlroy joins Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky atop the leaderboard, with Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges, and Mark Hubbard all in the mix at -5 as well. It should be a wild finish, as whomever can find a way to go low on the challenging layout will bring home $3.6 million, the biggest portion of the $20 million prize pool for the PGA TOUR elevated event.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the choice to close it at +280. Kim is the second choice via the oddsmakers at +750, and Hovland at +850 is third.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET, and on CBS from 2:30-6:00 p.m. ET or however long it takes to determine a winner in a playoff. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have full coverage from the first tee beginning at 7:55 a.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Sunday.

2023 Memorial Tournament Fourth Round Tee Times

1:35 PM Rory McIlroy Si Woo Kim
1:25 PM David Lipsky Denny McCarthy
1:15 PM Viktor Hovland Wyndham Clark
1:05 PM Lee Hodges Mark Hubbard
12:55 PM Keegan Bradley Collin Morikawa
12:40 PM Patrick Rodgers Patrick Cantlay
12:30 PM Hideki Matsuyama Sungjae Im
12:20 PM Russell Henley J.J. Spaun
12:10 PM Joseph Bramlett Stephan Jaeger
12:00 PM Austin Eckroat Jordan Spieth
11:50 AM Sepp Straka Justin Suh
11:35 AM Adam Schenk Keith Mitchell
11:25 AM Danny Willett Matt Fitzpatrick
11:15 AM Andrew Putnam Gary Woodland
11:05 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Rickie Fowler
10:55 AM Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler
10:45 AM Matt Kuchar Adam Scott
10:35 AM Shane Lowry Eric Cole
10:20 AM Garrick Higgo Xander Schauffele
10:10 AM Sam Burns Tyrrell Hatton
10:00 AM Luke Donald S.H. Kim
9:50 AM Sam Bennett Sam Stevens
9:40 AM Alex Noren Emiliano Grillo
9:30 AM Byeong Hun An Beau Hossler
9:20 AM Matt Wallace Luke List
9:05 AM J.T. Poston Brandt Snedeker
8:55 AM Seamus Power Ryan Fox
8:45 AM Taylor Montgomery Harris English
8:35 AM Chez Reavie Tom Hoge
8:25 AM Sam Ryder Sahith Theegala
8:15 AM Taylor Pendrith Thomas Detry
8:05 AM Stewart Cink Davis Thompson
7:55 AM Davis Riley Lanto Griffin

