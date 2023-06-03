Full list of tee times for fourth round of Memorial Tournament on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Memorial Tournament, and Rory McIlroy headlines a trio at -6 with 18 holes to play at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday.

McIlroy joins Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky atop the leaderboard, with Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Lee Hodges, and Mark Hubbard all in the mix at -5 as well. It should be a wild finish, as whomever can find a way to go low on the challenging layout will bring home $3.6 million, the biggest portion of the $20 million prize pool for the PGA TOUR elevated event.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the choice to close it at +280. Kim is the second choice via the oddsmakers at +750, and Hovland at +850 is third.

The Final Round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can catch the action on Golf Channel from 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET, and on CBS from 2:30-6:00 p.m. ET or however long it takes to determine a winner in a playoff. PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will have full coverage from the first tee beginning at 7:55 a.m.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Sunday.