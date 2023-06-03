Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo odds: middleweight bout odds heading into Saturday, June 3

On this first weekend of June 2023, Maricela Cornejo (16-5, 6 KO) will challenge undefeated undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KO) in front of Shields’ home crowd. Scheduled for Saturday, June 3, the bout will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and will be the Main event of an eight-match fight card.

Shields is widely considered the cream of the crop in women’s boxing. In her most recent outing, Shields confidently bested her archrival Savannah Marshall on enemy territory (Greenwich, U.K.). That win earned Shields all the middleweight belts and also handed Marshall her first career loss. Given that Katie Taylor just suffered a defeat against Chantelle Cameron in May, a win Saturday from Shields would cast her as boxing’s best pound-for-pound female fighter.

Cornejo is a fighter from the West Coast with more than a decade’s worth of professional experience in the ring. Standing at 5’10, Cornejo is three inches taller than the champion Shields and also has a reach that is approximately four inches longer. That is where Cornejo’s advantages end, as she will be taking fighting in “Motor City” for the first time, which is only an hour away from Shields’ hometown (Flint, MI). For Cornejo, she scored a stoppage victory in her most recent bout, defeating Sheila Cunha in Costa Rica.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo

Odds to win

Shields: -8000

Cornejo: +1300

To go the distance

Yes: -360

No: +240

Fight outcome

Shields by Decision or Technical Decision: -330

Shields by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Draw: +2000

Cornejo by Decision or Technical Decision: +2000

Cornejo by KO/ TKO/DQ: +5000