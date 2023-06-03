Full undercard for Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo women’s undisputed middleweight title fight

To start the month of June, Maricela Cornejo (16-5, 6 KO) will challenge undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KO) in Shields’ home state of Michigan. Scheduled for Saturday, June 3, the bout will take place at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit and will be the Main event of an eight-match fight card.

Shields is widely considered one of the most skilled fighters in women’s boxing. Recently, Shields confidently beat her arch-rival Savannah Marshall on enemy territory (Greenwich, U.K.). That win earned Shields the undisputed designation and also handed Marshall her first pro loss. Considering that Katie Taylor just lost to Chantelle Cameron in May, a win Saturday from Shields would cast her as boxing’s best pound-for-pound female fighter.

Cornejo fights out of Los Angeles, California, and has over a decade’s worth of professional experience in the ring. Standing at 5’10, Cornejo is quite taller than the champion Shields (5’8) and also has a reach that is approximately four inches longer. Still, the bout will be taking place in “Motor City,” which is only an hour away from Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan. For Cornejo, she earned a stoppage victory in her most recent bout, defeating Sheila Cunha in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

Immediately preceding Shields-Cornejo will be seven undercard fights, of which a super welterweight bout between undefeated Ardreal Holmes Jr. (13-0, 5 KO) and Wendy Toussaint (14-1, 6 KO) should be the most exciting. Like Shields, Holmes Jr. is also from Flint. Across the ring, Toussaint hails from Haiti and has been professionally active since 2013.

Here is the entire card for Saturday, June 3.

Full Card for Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo