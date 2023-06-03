Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo fight time, live stream, more for middleweight bout

To kick off June’s action, Maricela Cornejo (16-5, 6 KO) will challenge undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KO). Scheduled for Saturday, June 3, the matchup will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and will be the Main event of an eight-fight card.

How to watch Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo

With the event slated to begin Saturday at 9 p.m. ET, the Main event between Shields and Cornejo is scheduled tentatively for 11 p.m. ET.

DAZN will serve as the broadcaster for Shields-Cornejo, streaming live without PPV purchase required. However, a subscription is needed for viewing.

Fighter history

Shields is widely considered one of the most skilled and disciplined fighters in women’s boxing. Recently, she confidently trounced her archrival Savannah Marshall across the pond—that win earned Shields the undisputed designation, and also handed Marshall her first pro loss. Considering that Katie Taylor just lost to Chantelle Cameron in May, a win Saturday from Shields would cast her as boxing’s best pound-for-pound female fighter.

Cornejo fights out of Los Angeles, California, and has over ten years of professional experience in the ring. Standing at 5’10, Cornejo is significantly more rangy than the champion Shields (5’8) and also showcases a reach that is approximately four inches longer. Still, the bout will be taking place in “Motor City,” which is only an hour away from Shields’ hometown of Flint, Michigan. For Cornejo, she scored a stoppage victory in her most recent bout, defeating Sheila Cunha in La Costa, Costa Rica.

Fight odds

Shield is the overwhelming betting favorite at -4000 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Cornejo enters as a massive underdog at +1100.

Full card for Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo