Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

This weekend Claressa Shields (13-0, 2 KO) defends her undisputed middleweight crown as she faces off with Maricela Cornejo (16-5, 6 KO) at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds as the WBA, WBC, WBF, WBO and IBF women’s middleweight titles are on the line. Cornejo is a late replacement for Hanna Gabriels who was dropped from the fight due to a positive test result for a banned substance.

Shields-Cornejo will be streamed on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to be starting at 9 p.m. ET. Shields and Cornejo will make their way to the ring sometime after 11 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Shields is in a category of her own, a two-time Olympic gold medalist along with an unbeaten professional record. In her last bout she outclassed Savannah Marshall, winning by way of unanimous decision. With Katie Taylor recently going down, Shields could enter the conversation as the world’s best pound-for-pound women’s fighter in the sport. The 28-year-old Flint native will fight in her hometown of Michigan, looking to put on a show and successfully defend her status as undisputed middleweight champion of the world.

Cornejo enters with nothing to lose and the distinction as the third best women’s middleweight fighter per ESPN. The 36-year-old stepped into the ring last March, winning by way of first-round TKO against Sheila Cunha. This is undoubtedly her biggest fight since a 2016 loss to Kali Reis, which was for the WBC middleweight title of the world. Cornejo will try to shock the world and take out Shields in tremendous upset fashion.

Shields comes into the bout as a big -4000 favorite while Cornjeo is a +1100 underdog, per Draftkings Sportsbook.

Join us below on fight night for live, round-by-round updates and more!

Claressa Shields vs. Maricela Cornejo round-by-round results

