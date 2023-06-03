Which teams have been relegated from Ligue 1 in 2022-23?

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season is coming to an end with each team playing just one more match this weekend. PSG already secured the title while Lens locked up the second spot as both teams will see an automatic berth into Champions League next season. With the top of the table mostly sorted out, we’re taking a look at the teams in the relegation zone.

This year’s relegation/promotion for France’s top flight looks a little different with Ligue 1 being reduced from 20 teams to 18 next season. As a result, the bottom four teams will see relegation instead of the usual three, and only two teams will be promoted up from Ligue 2.

Ahead of the final matchday, three teams have already sealed their fate as Troyes (18th; 23 pts), AC Ajaccio (19th; 23 pts), and Angers (20th; 18 pts) will be relegated to Ligue 2 next season. The 17th place team, Nantes (33 pts), still has a chance to escape as they sit just two points behind Auxerre (35 pts).

The matchups bode well for Nantes as they’ll take on last-place Angers this weekend while Auxerre will have to go up against second-place Lens. Assuming Nantes gets the win over Angers, Auxerre will have to log a win over Lens as any other result will see them fall into 17th place and into Ligue 2 next season. However, Nantes will be sealed into relegation with a loss or draw against Angers regardless of the Auxerre-Lens result.

All of Ligue 1’s matches will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.