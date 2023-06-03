Odds for UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi on Saturday, June 3

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, June 3, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 13-bout card will be headlined by a flyweight bout between No.3 Kai Kara-France and No. 7 Amir Albazi. There are six bouts on the main card and seven on the prelims. The main card will begin at 9:00 p.m EDT and air on ESPN and ESPN+.
Kara-France (24-10-0) will enter the octagon for the first time this year. The last time we saw him, he lost a flyweight title bout to Brandon Moreno. Prior to the loss, he had won three straight bouts and earned a shot at the interim flyweight title. That was the first title shot of his career, but as he’s ranked No. 3 in the division, he could get another opportunity at any point.
Albazi (16-1) is 4-0 in his short time with the UFC. He is climbing up the division and with a win on Saturday, will earn himself a title opportunity at any point. A win on Saturday against Kara-France would be a huge upset and would mark his biggest win in the UFC thus far. This will be his first time in the octagon this year after having two bouts in 2022.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Kai Kara-France: -110
Amir Albazi: -110
Alex Caceres: -180
Daniel Pineda: +155
Jim Miller: +155
Jared Gordon: -180
Tim Elliot: -180
Victor Altamirano: +155
Karine Silva: -225
Ketlen Souza: +190
Abubakar Nurmagomedov: -110
Elizeu Dos Santos: -110
Preliminary card
Jamie Mullarkey: -460
Muhammadjon Naimov: +370
John Castaneda : -130
Muin Gafurov: +110
Don’Tale Mayes: -135
Andrei Arlovski: +115
Daniel Santos: -215
Johnny Munoz: +185
Elise Reed: -130
Jinh Yu Frey: +110
Luan Lacerda: -145
Da’Mon Blackshear: +125
Maxim Grishin: -135
Philipe Lins: +115