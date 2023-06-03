Odds for UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi on Saturday, June 3

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, June 3, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 13-bout card will be headlined by a flyweight bout between No.3 Kai Kara-France and No. 7 Amir Albazi. There are six bouts on the main card and seven on the prelims. The main card will begin at 9:00 p.m EDT and air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Kara-France (24-10-0) will enter the octagon for the first time this year. The last time we saw him, he lost a flyweight title bout to Brandon Moreno. Prior to the loss, he had won three straight bouts and earned a shot at the interim flyweight title. That was the first title shot of his career, but as he’s ranked No. 3 in the division, he could get another opportunity at any point.

Albazi (16-1) is 4-0 in his short time with the UFC. He is climbing up the division and with a win on Saturday, will earn himself a title opportunity at any point. A win on Saturday against Kara-France would be a huge upset and would mark his biggest win in the UFC thus far. This will be his first time in the octagon this year after having two bouts in 2022.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Kai Kara-France: -110

Amir Albazi: -110

Alex Caceres: -180

Daniel Pineda: +155

Jim Miller: +155

Jared Gordon: -180

Tim Elliot: -180

Victor Altamirano: +155

Karine Silva: -225

Ketlen Souza: +190

Abubakar Nurmagomedov: -110

Elizeu Dos Santos: -110

Preliminary card

Jamie Mullarkey: -460

Muhammadjon Naimov: +370

John Castaneda : -130

Muin Gafurov: +110

Don’Tale Mayes: -135

Andrei Arlovski: +115

Daniel Santos: -215

Johnny Munoz: +185

Elise Reed: -130

Jinh Yu Frey: +110

Luan Lacerda: -145

Da’Mon Blackshear: +125

Maxim Grishin: -135

Philipe Lins: +115