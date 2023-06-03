 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds for UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi on Saturday, June 3

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 3. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By DKNation Staff
MMA: UFC 277-Moreno vs France Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is set to take place on Saturday, June 3, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 13-bout card will be headlined by a flyweight bout between No.3 Kai Kara-France and No. 7 Amir Albazi. There are six bouts on the main card and seven on the prelims. The main card will begin at 9:00 p.m EDT and air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Kara-France (24-10-0) will enter the octagon for the first time this year. The last time we saw him, he lost a flyweight title bout to Brandon Moreno. Prior to the loss, he had won three straight bouts and earned a shot at the interim flyweight title. That was the first title shot of his career, but as he’s ranked No. 3 in the division, he could get another opportunity at any point.

Albazi (16-1) is 4-0 in his short time with the UFC. He is climbing up the division and with a win on Saturday, will earn himself a title opportunity at any point. A win on Saturday against Kara-France would be a huge upset and would mark his biggest win in the UFC thus far. This will be his first time in the octagon this year after having two bouts in 2022.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Kai Kara-France: -110
Amir Albazi: -110

Alex Caceres: -180
Daniel Pineda: +155

Jim Miller: +155
Jared Gordon: -180

Tim Elliot: -180
Victor Altamirano: +155

Karine Silva: -225
Ketlen Souza: +190

Abubakar Nurmagomedov: -110
Elizeu Dos Santos: -110

Preliminary card

Jamie Mullarkey: -460
Muhammadjon Naimov: +370

John Castaneda : -130
Muin Gafurov: +110

Don’Tale Mayes: -135
Andrei Arlovski: +115

Daniel Santos: -215
Johnny Munoz: +185

Elise Reed: -130
Jinh Yu Frey: +110

Luan Lacerda: -145
Da’Mon Blackshear: +125

Maxim Grishin: -135
Philipe Lins: +115

More From DraftKings Nation