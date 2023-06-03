NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Enjoy Illinois 300

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300 with qualifying set for Saturday, June 3 at 10:45 a.m. ET. The qualifying round can be seen on FS1 from World Wide Technology Raceway.

The drivers are separated into two groups with two laps around the track, and the top five from both groups move on to the second round in a battle for pole position.

Kyle Larson is the favorite at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook with William Byron at +650. Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are all tied for the third-best odds at +1000.

Joey Logano won this race last season and is tied for the seventh-best odds at +1200. Ryan Blaney won last week’s race at Lowe’s Motor Speedway and also has +1200 odds.

Sunday’s race will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.