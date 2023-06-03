 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Enjoy Illinois 300

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Madison, Illinois this weekend for the Enjoy Illinois 300 with qualifying set for Saturday, June 3 at 10:45 a.m. ET. The qualifying round can be seen on FS1 from World Wide Technology Raceway.

The drivers are separated into two groups with two laps around the track, and the top five from both groups move on to the second round in a battle for pole position.

Kyle Larson is the favorite at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook with William Byron at +650. Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell are all tied for the third-best odds at +1000.

Joey Logano won this race last season and is tied for the seventh-best odds at +1200. Ryan Blaney won last week’s race at Lowe’s Motor Speedway and also has +1200 odds.

Sunday’s race will take place at 3:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on FS1.

Enjoy Illinois 300

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

