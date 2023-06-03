How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Enjoy Illinois 300 via live online stream

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place Sunday, June 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. It can be seen on FS1.

Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. ET, and it can also be seen on FS1 and streamed live on the Fox Sports Live or FOX Sports App. The qualifying format will feature the drivers being separated into two groups with two laps around the track. The top five from both move on to the final round.

The betting favorite is Kyle Larson heading into this race with +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 10:45 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list