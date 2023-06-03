 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Enjoy Illinois 300 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Enjoy Illinois 300 via live online stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Enjoy Illinois 300 will take place Sunday, June 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. It can be seen on FS1.

Qualifying will take place on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. ET, and it can also be seen on FS1 and streamed live on the Fox Sports Live or FOX Sports App. The qualifying format will feature the drivers being separated into two groups with two laps around the track. The top five from both move on to the final round.

The betting favorite is Kyle Larson heading into this race with +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300

Date: Saturday, June 3
Time: 10:45 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

Enjoy Illinois 300

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Todd Gilliland 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

