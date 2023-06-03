NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Enjoy Illinois 300 race

NASCAR’s Cup Series will head back to Madison, Illinois for the second year in a row. The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 race was a success in 2022, with the second iteration set to take place on Sunday, June 4. The day prior, qualifying is set to take place. Practice will begin early at 10 a.m. ET with qualifying following at 10:45 a.m. ET, both on FS1.

The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Illinois will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session where the drivers will be assigned into two groups. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with the drivers in Group B with its five fastest drivers also advanced to qualifying’s final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier. The fastest driver from the final round will earn the pole position as the starting lineup is settled.

Kyle Larson heads into race weekend with the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by William Byron (+700), Kyle Busch (+750), Ryan Blaney (+850) and Joey Logano (+850).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.