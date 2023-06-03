 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Enjoy Illinois 300 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

By Teddy Ricketson
William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Patriotic Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will head back to Madison, Illinois for the second year in a row. The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 race was a success in 2022, with the second iteration set to take place on Sunday, June 4. The day prior, qualifying is set to take place. Practice will begin early at 10 a.m. ET with qualifying following at 10:45 a.m. ET, both on FS1.

The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Illinois will utilize the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 15-minute warm-up/practice session where the drivers will be assigned into two groups. Then, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with the drivers in Group B with its five fastest drivers also advanced to qualifying’s final round. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier. The fastest driver from the final round will earn the pole position as the starting lineup is settled.

Kyle Larson heads into race weekend with the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +500 and is followed by William Byron (+700), Kyle Busch (+750), Ryan Blaney (+850) and Joey Logano (+850).

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Gray Gaulding 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

