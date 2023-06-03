 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pacific Office Automation 147 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Portland for the 2023 Pacific Office Automation 147. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday, June 3, with the Pacific Office Automation 147. Before the race gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at noon ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

The qualifying format will feature the drivers being separated into two groups with Group A and Group B. They will all go around the track for one lap with the top five in both groups advancing to the final round to compete for the pole position.

Cole Custer is the betting favorite with +450 odds, and Myatt Snider and Austin Hill rounded out the top three with +550 odds each heading into race day.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the Pacific Office Automation 147

Date: Saturday, June 3
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list

2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Preston Pardus 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Jordan Taylor 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Myatt Snider 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Parker Chase 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Leland Honeyman 43
29 Dylan Lupton 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 Mason Maggio 66
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Alex Labbe 91
37 Josh Williams 92
38 Riley Herbst 98

