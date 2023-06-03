Pacific Office Automation 147 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday, June 3, with the Pacific Office Automation 147. Before the race gets started at 4:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at noon ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

The qualifying format will feature the drivers being separated into two groups with Group A and Group B. They will all go around the track for one lap with the top five in both groups advancing to the final round to compete for the pole position.

Cole Custer is the betting favorite with +450 odds, and Myatt Snider and Austin Hill rounded out the top three with +550 odds each heading into race day.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the Pacific Office Automation 147

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list