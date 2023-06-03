How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, June 3 at noon ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147 from Portland International Raceway in Oregon. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Cole Custer is the betting favorite with +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Myatt Snider and Austin Hill with +550 odds.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Pacific Office Automation 147

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App