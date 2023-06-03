 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, June 3 with the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live. The race is 75 laps and will last around three hours.

This race has only happened once, and it finished in 3:01:21 when AJ Allmendinger took the checkered flag. He finished ahead of Myatt Snider, Austin Hill, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier.

Cole Custer will head into the weekend as the betting favorite with +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Snider and Hill with +550 odds. Sammy Smith is getting +600 odds with Sheldon Creed (+650) and Allgaier (+650) rounding out the top five.

Allgaier won last weekend’s race in Charlotte ahead of John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Preston Pardus 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Jordan Taylor 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Myatt Snider 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Parker Chase 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Leland Honeyman 43
29 Dylan Lupton 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 Mason Maggio 66
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Alex Labbe 91
37 Josh Williams 92
38 Riley Herbst 98

