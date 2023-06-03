What time is the 2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, June 3 with the Pacific Office Automation 147 at Portland International Raceway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on Fox Sports Live. The race is 75 laps and will last around three hours.

This race has only happened once, and it finished in 3:01:21 when AJ Allmendinger took the checkered flag. He finished ahead of Myatt Snider, Austin Hill, Josh Berry and Justin Allgaier.

Cole Custer will head into the weekend as the betting favorite with +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Snider and Hill with +550 odds. Sammy Smith is getting +600 odds with Sheldon Creed (+650) and Allgaier (+650) rounding out the top five.

Allgaier won last weekend’s race in Charlotte ahead of John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.