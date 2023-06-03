 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147 at the Portland International Raceway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Josh Berry (#8 JR Motorsports Tire Pros Love The Drive Chevrolet) and Ryan Ellis (#43 Alph Prime Racing Flexcar Chevrolet) race side by side during the running of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 on May 29, 2023, at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will split off from the Cup and Truck Series this weekend and fly solo into Portland, Oregon. The Portland International Raceway will host the 2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday, June 3. The race itself begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Earlier in the day, non-televised practice is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET, with qualifying following at Noon on FS1.

This track will utilize the road course qualifying format for its 1.967-mile asphalt circuit. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all cars as they are separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to try and set the fastest lap they can. They are able to run as many laps as possible, but most drivers will likely just run one or two at the beginning and then one final one close to the deadline.

Either way, Group A’s five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is done again, with Group B also getting 15 minutes to set its fastest lap. The five fastest from Group B will also transfer to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute time limit to set new fastest laps. The fastest driver at the end of the final round of qualifying will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Cole Custer heads into qualifying with the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +450 and is followed by Myatt Snider (+550) and Austin Hill (+550).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Preston Pardus 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Jordan Taylor 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Myatt Snider 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Parker Chase 35
26 Joe Graf Jr 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Leland Honeyman 43
29 Dylan Lupton 44
30 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Patrick Emerling 53
34 Mason Maggio 66
35 Anthony Alfredo 78
36 Alex Labbe 91
37 Josh Williams 92
38 Riley Herbst 98

