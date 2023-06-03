NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity Series race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will split off from the Cup and Truck Series this weekend and fly solo into Portland, Oregon. The Portland International Raceway will host the 2023 Pacific Office Automation 147 on Saturday, June 3. The race itself begins at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Earlier in the day, non-televised practice is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET, with qualifying following at Noon on FS1.

This track will utilize the road course qualifying format for its 1.967-mile asphalt circuit. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all cars as they are separated into two groups. The drivers in Group A will have 15 minutes to try and set the fastest lap they can. They are able to run as many laps as possible, but most drivers will likely just run one or two at the beginning and then one final one close to the deadline.

Either way, Group A’s five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is done again, with Group B also getting 15 minutes to set its fastest lap. The five fastest from Group B will also transfer to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute time limit to set new fastest laps. The fastest driver at the end of the final round of qualifying will earn the pole position for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Cole Custer heads into qualifying with the best odds of winning at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +450 and is followed by Myatt Snider (+550) and Austin Hill (+550).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.