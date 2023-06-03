NASCAR starting lineup: Ty Majeski claims pole position in qualifying for Toyota 200 Truck Series race

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Madison, Illinois for its race this weekend. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will host the Toyota 200 truck race on Saturday, June 3. The day before, practice and qualifying will be held. Practice will start at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying following at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This track utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice round for all trucks. Then, each driver will complete a single-truck, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday’s race.

This race is 160 laps. The first two stages will each be 55 laps, with the final stage shortened to 50 laps. Last year’s race was won by Corey Heim in 2:23:14. Sheldon Creed picked up the win in 2020 and 2021 in 2:00:23 and 2:31:31, respectively.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Toyota 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.