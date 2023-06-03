 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: Ty Majeski claims pole position in qualifying for Toyota 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Rootly Toyota, races during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2023 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Madison, Illinois for its race this weekend. The World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will host the Toyota 200 truck race on Saturday, June 3. The day before, practice and qualifying will be held. Practice will start at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying following at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This track utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice round for all trucks. Then, each driver will complete a single-truck, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday’s race.

This race is 160 laps. The first two stages will each be 55 laps, with the final stage shortened to 50 laps. Last year’s race was won by Corey Heim in 2:23:14. Sheldon Creed picked up the win in 2020 and 2021 in 2:00:23 and 2:31:31, respectively.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s Toyota 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Toyota 200 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Ty Majeski 98
2 Ben Rhodes 99
3 Christian Eckes 19
4 Carson Hocevar 42
5 Stewart Friesen 52
6 Zane Smith 38
7 Jake Garcia 35
8 Chase Purdy 4
9 Nick Sanchez 2
10 Grant Enfinger 23
11 Bayley Currey 41
12 Tyler Ankrum 16
13 Taylor Gray 17
14 Tanner Gray 15
15 Matt DiBenedetto 25
16 Dean Thompson 5
17 Daniel Dye 43
18 Toni Breidinger 1
19 Hailie Deegan 13
20 Jesse Love 11
21 Jack Wood 51
22 Colby Howard 9
23 Lawless Alan 45
24 Conner Jones 66
25 Bret Holmes 32
26 Chris Hacker 02
27 Timmy Hill 56
28 Spencer Boyd 12
29 Matt Mills 20
30 Stephen Mallozzi 34
31 Clay Greenfield 95
32 Josh Reaume 33
33 Norm Benning 6
34 Matt Crafton 88
35 Rajah Caruth 24

