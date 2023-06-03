How to watch the Toyota 200 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR will pull double duty this week with its three series heading to two separate locations for its events. The Truck Series will be in Madison, Illinois at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for the 2023 Toyota 200. After practicing and qualifying on Friday, June 2, the race itself will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The race is 160 laps around the 1.25-mile asphalt circuit. The first two stages are each 55 laps, with the final stage dropping down to 50 laps.

Ty Majeski goes into the weekend with the best odds of winning the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +400 and is followed closely by Zane Smith at +450. The duo has a sizeable betting lead on Taylor and Tanner Gray who have +2200 and +4000 odds, respectively.

How to watch the Toyota 200

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the Toyota 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.