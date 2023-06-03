How to watch F1 qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is in Barcelona, Spain this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen is favored to be the fastest qualifier with -165 odds. Charles Leclerc is next in line at +330 odds, then Sergio Perez (+380), Fernando Alonso (+850), and Carlos Sainz (+2800) round out the top five odds to be the fastest qualifier.

Prior to qualifying, Verstappen is also favored to win Sunday’s race with -250 odds in that regard. Perez is behind him with +330 odds to win, then Alonso (+1100) and Lewis Hamilton (+2000). Those odds could change depending on Saturday’s qualifying session.

How to watch qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list