What time qualifying begins for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One will make its way to Barcelona, Spain for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend from June 2-4. The actual race is scheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, with qualifying occurring on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can catch the Saturday qualifying session on ESPN or via live stream on WatchESPN. The same viewing options apply to Sunday’s race as well.

The qualifying session usually takes around an hour. It comprises of three periods with breaks between them. In the first 20 minutes, all 20 cars aim to achieve the fastest time. Following this, the five slowest cars from the initial period are eliminated and positioned at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period, lasting 15 minutes, involves the remaining 15 cars competing for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated, determining positions 11 through 15 on the grid. The final 10 minutes feature the remaining 10 cars vying for the fastest time to secure pole position.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Max Verstappen as the frontrunner to secure the fastest qualifying time, with -165 odds to make that happen. Charles Leclerc follows closely behind with odds of +330, while Sergio Perez has odds of +380. Fernando Alonso is also a contender with odds of +850, and Carlos Sainz completes the top five list with odds of +2800 to be the fastest qualifier.

Verstappen is the frontrunner to win Sunday’s race too, as indicated by the -250 odds in his favor. Perez follows behind with +330 odds to win, while Alonso holds odds of +1100 and Lewis Hamilton has odds of +2000. It’s important to note that these odds may vary depending on the outcome of Saturday’s qualifying session.

