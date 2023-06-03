 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Max Verstappen wins pole position at qualifying for 2023 Spanish Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix. We’ve got the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit.

F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Qualifying result: Max Verstappen has won the pole position for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, and Lewis Hamilton will round out the top five in Barcelona on Sunday.

Formula One racing has arrived in Barcelona this weekend for the Spanish Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, June 4 at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, getting underway at 9 ET on ESPN. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 9:55 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen opened as the frontrunner to secure the fastest qualifying time at DraftKings Sportsbook, with -165 odds to make that happen. Charles Leclerc follows closely behind with odds of +330, while Sergio Perez has odds of +380. Fernando Alonso is also a contender with odds of +850, and Carlos Sainz completes the top five list with odds of +2800 to be the fastest qualifier.

Here is the starting grid for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix:

2023 Spanish Grand Prix starting grid

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Carlos Sainz 55
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 Lance Stroll 18
7 Esteban Ocon 31
8 Nico Hulkenberg 27
9 Fernando Alonso 14
10 Oscar Piastri 81
11 Sergio Perez 11
12 George Russell 63
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nyck De Vries 21
15 Yuki Tsunoda 22
16 Valtteri Bottas 77
17 Kevin Magnussen 20
18 Alex Albon 23
19 Charles Leclerc 16
20 Logan Sargeant 2

