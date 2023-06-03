WNBA picks and predictions for Saturday, June 3

The first weekend of June continues on in the WNBA and there will be two games on the Saturday slate. The Minnesota Lynx will visit the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. ET before the Seattle Storm square off with the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Mystics -8.5

Total: 161.6

Moneyline: Mystics -410, Lynx +330

The pick: Lynx ML

Minnesota enters this contest still in search of its first victory of the season and has come dangerously close to getting over the hump in its previous two matchups. Napheesa Collier dropped 30 points in Thursday’s 94-89 loss to Connecticut and should be game to go toe-to-toe with Elena Delle Donne. The Mystics are playing the backend of a back-to-back after last night’s one-point victory over the Wings and that presents a prime opportunity for the Lynx to steal their first ‘W’ of the season. Take them on the moneyline.

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Sparks -5.5

Total: 166.5

Moneyline: Sparks -240, Storm +200

The pick: Storm +5.5

Seattle is also searching for its first victory of the season as it will be facing a Los Angeles team coming off an overtime victory in Phoenix last night. After getting totally obliterated by the defending champion Aces in the season opener, the Storm have played better as their next two losses came within single digits. Jewel Lloyd is averaging a league-best 26 points per game and there’s a chance that she can up that season average tonight when playing a Sparks team that is probably fatigued after last night’s OT win. Take Seattle to cover.