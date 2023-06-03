WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Saturday, June 3

The first weekend of June continues on in the WNBA and there will be two games on the Saturday slate. The Minnesota Lynx will visit the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. ET before the Seattle Storm square off with the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET.

The first matchup will feature a Minnesota (0-6) team that is still in search of its first victory of the season and it’ll face a Washington (3-2) squad that will be fresh off a 75-74 victory over Dallas last night. In the second game, Seattle (0-3) will also be in search of its first win of the season and will face a Los Angeles (2-2) team coming off a 99-93 overtime victory over Phoenix on Friday.

WNBA schedule: Saturday, June 3

Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: WNBA League Pass

Live stream: League Pass

Point spread: Mystics -8.5

Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: CBSSN/Paramount+

Point spread: Sparks -5.5