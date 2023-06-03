 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Saturday, June 3

We take a look at the WNBA schedule for Saturday, June 3rd and how to watch.

By Nick Simon
Los Angeles Sparks v Phoenix Mercury Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The first weekend of June continues on in the WNBA and there will be two games on the Saturday slate. The Minnesota Lynx will visit the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. ET before the Seattle Storm square off with the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET.

The first matchup will feature a Minnesota (0-6) team that is still in search of its first victory of the season and it’ll face a Washington (3-2) squad that will be fresh off a 75-74 victory over Dallas last night. In the second game, Seattle (0-3) will also be in search of its first win of the season and will face a Los Angeles (2-2) team coming off a 99-93 overtime victory over Phoenix on Friday.

WNBA schedule: Saturday, June 3

Minnesota Lynx vs. Washington Mystics

Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: WNBA League Pass
Live stream: League Pass
Point spread: Mystics -8.5

Seattle Storm vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Live stream: CBSSN/Paramount+
Point spread: Sparks -5.5

More From DraftKings Nation