How to watch Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 1 of 2023 Stanley Cup Final via live stream

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be held Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Florida Panthers in the start of the best-of-7 series that will see one of these organizations hoist the Cup for the first time.

The Vegas Golden Knights are making their second Cup Finals appearance in the past six years, not bad for a franchise that’s just six years old. Whereas the Golden Knights were an amazing Cinderella story in 2018, they are a favorite to win in 2023 and risk having their first championship window close unless they take advantage of this opportunity. Vegas won the Pacific Division and were the top seed in the Western Conference with 111 points. The Golden Knights advanced to the Cup Finals by beating the Winnipeg Jets in five games in the first round, the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the second round and the Dallas Stars by six games in the Western Conference Finals. Vegas is a -125 favorite to win the Cup.

The Florida Panthers had to wait until the final hours in the 2022-23 NHL Regular Season to take the last spot in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, earning the second Wild Card in the Eastern Conference. From there the Panthers shocked the League and took out a 65-win Boston Bruins team in seven games in the first round. Florida went on to knock off the Toronto Maple Leafs in five in the second round and sweep the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. It’s a big turnaround for the Panthers, who won the President’s Trophy last season with the NHL’s best regular-season record and got swept out of the playoffs in the second round. Florida is a slight underdog at +105 to win the Cup.

2023 Stanley Cup Final live stream

Date: Saturday, June 3

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.