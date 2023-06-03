Betting odds for Panthers vs. Golden Knights in Game 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final

The Vegas Golden Knights will have home-ice advantage to start the Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers. Game 1 of this best-of-seven series will be held at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Vegas, who won the Pacific Division and was the top seed in the Western Conference, will be making its second appearance in the Cup Final. The Golden Knights lost to the Washington Capitals in five games in the 2018 Finals.

Florida, who was the last team in the NHL to clinch a playoff spot, will also be making its second appearance in the Cup Final. The Panthers lost to the Colorado Avalanche in four games in the 1996 Cup Final.

Vegas is currently a -125 favorite to win the series at DraftKings Sportsbook. Floirda is +105.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game 1 odds

Puck line: Panthers +1.5 (-230); Golden Knights -1.5 (+195)

Over/Under: 5.5 (Over -120; Under +100)

Moneyline: Panthers +110; Golden Knights -130

Ten of Florida’s 16 playoff games have been decided by one goal. The Panthers are 9-1 in those games and 7-0 in overtime.

Only one of the four Eastern Conference Final games between Florida and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the over (Game 4).

Eight of the Golden Knights’ 12 playoff victories have been by two goals or more.