Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Picks, predictions, how to watch FA Cup final

The FA Cup final is here, as Manchester City take on Manchester United from Wembley Stadium at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 3. While City clearly has more firepower on its side, are they worth a bet on the moneyline in this Manchester derby?

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester City v. Manchester United

Date: Saturday, June 3

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions (in regular time)

Manchester City: -210

Draw: +350

Manchester United: +475

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -210

Man City check into this match rested, as several key players sat out of Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Brentford. After all, The Citizens already had the Premier League wrapped up and now they’ll try to claim the FA Cup before competing in the UEFA Champions League final one week later.

These two rivals met twice over the EPL season. Man City won 6-3 at home in October and Man United earned a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford in January. The Citizens have kicked it into high gear since then, which included a breathtaking 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.

City has been able to turn it up come in previous big matches, and they should be rested to rise up to the challenge at Wembley. Take Pep Guardiola’s squad to claim another trophy with a win in regular time to keep the quest for a treble alive.