How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Xinyu Wang in French Open third round via live online stream

The women’s singles third round at the 2023 French Open begins Saturday and this is where the competition starts to heat up. The No. 1 player in the world, Iga Swiatek, will take on Xinyu Wang at 9:15 a.m. ET on Saturday, June 3 while airing on Tennis Channel.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this third-round matchup, you can stream it via the Tennis Channel website or app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Tennis Channel for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Swiatek breezed through the first two rounds of the French Open, beating Cristina Bucsa and Claire Liu respectively. Swiatek won 6-4 in both matches, then 6-0 to advance. The 22-year-old from Poland checked into Roland Garros as the favorite, and that’s even more the case while currently holding -110 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Her third-round challenger, Wang, is No. 80 in the latest WTA rankings. Wang upset No. 33 Marie Bouzkova in the first round and outlasted No. 87 Rebecca Peterson to advance to the third round.

DraftKings Sportsbook unsurprisingly has Swiatek as a massive -8000 moneyline favorite while giving Wang +1600 odds to win the match. The spread is Swiatek -7.5 with -145 odds attached to it. The other side, Wang +7.5, has +120 odds. It’s worth noting that Swiatek cleared the 7.5 spread in the two French Open matches leading up to the third round.