 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Coco Gauff vs. Mirra Andreeva in French Open third round via live online stream

The third round of the French Open is on the horizon. We break down how to watch Coco Gauff vs. Mirra Andreeva on TV and via live stream.

By Spencer Limbach

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 French Open - Day Five Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The women’s singles third round at the 2023 French Open begins Saturday, and we have an intriguing matchup bright and early. American sensation and the No. 6 overall player, Coco Gauff will take on Mirra Andreeva at 7 a.m. ET while airing on the Tennis Channel.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this third-round matchup, you can stream it via the Tennis Channel website or app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Tennis Channel for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the match.

Despite being heavily favored, Gauff needed three sets to get past Rebeka Masarova (ranked No. 71) in the first round. However, the 19-year-old was more efficient in the second round, beating Julia Grabher (ranked No. 61) in two sets of 6-2 and 6-3.

Andreeva is a 16-year-old from Russia playing in her first Grand Slam event. Currently ranked No. 143, Andreeva didn’t have much of a problem beating Alison Riske-Amritraj and Diane Parry convincingly in the first two rounds respectively. Andreeva only needed two sets to claim both of those victories.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Gauff is a small -125 favorite on the moneyline. Andreeva has +105 odds to record the win and advance. Gauff is also a small -1.5 favorite on the spread.

More From DraftKings Nation