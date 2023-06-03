Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Diamondbacks on Saturday, June 3

The Atlanta Braves will once again mix it up with the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight in the second game of a three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at Chase Field in Phoenix. Spencer Strider (5-2, 2.97 ERA) will get the start for the Braves while Ryne Nelson (2-2, 5.37 ERA) will step on the hill for the D-Backs.

Atlanta enters the game as a -205 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Arizona is a +175 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Braves-Diamondbacks picks: Saturday, June 3

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Max Fried (forearm), RP Michael Tonkin (neck), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), OF Ehire Adrianza (shoulder), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP/RP Kolby Allard (oblique)

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Joe Mantiply (hamstring), OF Kyle Lewis (illness), RP Anthony Misiewicz (calf)

60-day IL: C Carson Kelly (ulna fracture), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), RP Cole Sulser (strained teres major), RP Corbin Martin (lat tendon tear)

Starting pitchers

Spencer Strider vs. Ryne Nelson

After going 0-2 over his last four starts, Strider was finally able to pick up a win in Atlanta’s 11-4 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday. Outside of a two-run blast he gave up to Brandon Marsh in the top of the third, the righty was excellent with nine strikeouts in six innings of action. He currently leads the majors in Ks with 106 but will have a challenge on his hands when facing an Arizona lineup that has the fourth-fewest strikeouts in the league.

Arizona has had good karma when Nelson steps on the mound as of late as it has emerged victorious in four straight games that he’s started. The righty gave up five earned runs in five innings against Colorado on Monday, but the Diamondbacks’ offense was able to back him up in a 7-5 victory. One thing to note is that Nelson’s not necessarily pitching well at home, owning a 6.75 ERA with 40 hits yielded in 30.2 innings of work at Chase Field this season.

Over/Under pick

Arizona’s offense has been humming as of late, but Atlanta should be able to take advantage of Nelson’s vulnerabilities and get active early. I’ll predict that the final score is in the ballpark of 8-3 and take the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

C-c-c-c-c-combo breaker! The Diamondbacks are riding high on a six-game win streak that has landed them in a tie for first place in the NL West. However, they’re going to have their hands full against a strikeout artist like Strider and I trust him to hold firmer on the mound than Nelson tonight. This is the exact type of matchup where their win streak could come crashing to an end, so I’ll go with the Braves to take this game.

Pick: Braves