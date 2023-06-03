Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Astros on Saturday, June 3

The Los Angeles Angels (30-29) and the Houston Astros (34-23) will play game three of their four-game divisional series on Saturday, June 3. First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The southpaw Patrick Sandoval (3-4, 3.42 ERA) will start for Los Angeles, while Houston counters with Cristian Javier (6-1, 2.97 ERA).

The Astros are the home favorites with -175 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are +150 underdogs, with the run total set at 8.5.

Angels-Astros picks: Saturday, June 3

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: SS Zach Neto (foot)

Out: RP Matt Moore (oblique). C Max Stassi (hip), 3B Anthony Rendon (groin)

Astros

Out: OF/1B Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Patrick Sandoval vs. Cristian Javier

Sandoval will start his 11th game of the season on Saturday. He has pitched well this year but has struggled due to the Angels’ consistent lack of run support. His last time out, he pitched six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs on eight hits. He struck out and walked two but earned the loss as L.A. was shut out in a 2-0 defeat.

Javier’s 12th outing of the season on Saturday will mark his second-most starts in a season during his career. He has allowed exactly one earned run in each of his last three appearances, and they have all been off solo home runs. Most recently, Javier pitched five innings against the Oakland Athletics. He allowed one earned on four hits while striking out and walking three en route to his sixth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

The run totals from the five games these teams have played so far this season have finished at 10, four, nine, seven and eight. This will be the second time that Javier has faced L.A., and in the first outing last month, he allowed just two earned runs. Houston has scored at least five runs in four of its last five. I don’t know how much help the Angels lineup will give to the over, but I still think it hits.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Astros have won four of the five games they have played against the Angels this season. Sandoval has been reliable, but the Los Angeles batting order hasn’t been. Houston is finally starting to build momentum, winning four of its last six. They have also won five straight games that Javier has started, and I think that becomes six on Saturday.

Pick: Astros