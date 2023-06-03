Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Nationals on Saturday, June 3

The Philadelphia Phillies (25-32) and the Washington Nationals (25-32) will play the second game of their three-game divisional series on Saturday, June 3. First pitch from Nationals Park in Washington D.C. is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Matt Strahm (4-3, 3.20 ERA) gets the starting nod for Philly as the opener, while Washington counters with lefty MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.57).

The Phillies are the road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -120. The Nationals are the slight +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Phillies-Nationals picks: Saturday, June 3

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), 3B Alec Bohm (hamstring), OF Cristian Pache (knee)

Nationals

Out: OF Victor Robles (back), C Israel Pineda (finger)

Starting pitchers

Matt Strahm vs. MacKenzie Gore

Strahm has been splitting time between the bullpen and starting this season. This will be his 16th appearance and his eighth start of the year. His last start came against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched two innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits while striking out three. He’ll likely give way to bulk man Dylan Covey after a couple of frames.

The southpaw Gore will be starting his 12th game of the season. Despite having a relatively solid season, he consistently lacks run support, or the bullpen gives up the game late. Gore’s last start saw him pitch seven innings against the Kansas City Royals. He allowed just one earned run on three hits while striking out 11 but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The first game of this series saw 15 combined runs scored on Friday. Philadelphia hasn’t tallied more than four runs in five of its last six. To Washington’s credit, they have scored 18 runs over their last two games. Strahm has pitched more than 2.1 innings just once in the last month, so this is likely a bullpen day for Philly.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies have lost five games in a row and can’t seem to figure out how to be consistent this year. The Nationals have dropped the last six games that Gore has started. One of these streaks is going to end on Saturday, and I think it’s the latter. Washington has been playing to their potential, and they should pick up another win Saturday.

Pick: Nationals