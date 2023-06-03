Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Rangers on Saturday, June 3

The Seattle Mariners (29-28) and the Texas Rangers (36-20) will play the second game of their weekend series on Saturday, June 3. First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Righty Bryan Woo is expected to make his MLB debut for Seattle in lieu of the injured Marco Gonzales, while Texas counters with the veteran lefty Andrew Heaney (4-3, 3.76 ERA).

The Rangers are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mariners are the +125 road underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Mariners-Rangers picks: Saturday, June 3

Injury report

Mariners

Day to day: SP Marco Gonzales (forearm)

Out: RP Andres Munoz (shoulder), Penn Murfee (elbow), 1B Dylan Moore (oblique)

Rangers

Out: SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), SS Ezequiel Duran (rib)

Starting pitchers

Bryan Woo vs. Andrew Heaney

Woo has spent this season with Seattle’s Double-A affiliate in Arkansas. He has started nine games and has tallied a 3-2 record with a 2.05 ERA, striking out 59 batters in just 44 innings of work. The 23-year-old hasn’t ever pitched above that level but will make his first career start against Texas on Saturday as the Mariners battle injuries to their rotation.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old Heaney will be making his 11th appearance of the season. He has allowed just two combined earned runs in his last three starts. Most recently, Heaney allowed just one earned run on four hits through seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles. He struck out three and walked one to earn his fourth win of the season.

Over/Under pick

The four times these teams have matched up this season have seen run totals of three, five, seven and two. Seattle has scored two runs or fewer in three straight games. Texas has scored five or fewer in five of its last six games. But with Woo making his first career start, there is a good chance that the Rangers’ lineup can get to him early. Heaney has been good this season, but the Mariners put up three earned runs on him earlier this season.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Heaney’s most recent loss of the season came against Seattle in early May. He got no run support as Texas took the 5-0 loss. Heaney has been on a roll since that loss, and with the Mariners turning to a rookie in a tough matchup, I think the Rangers will come away with a win on Saturday.

Pick: Rangers