Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Pirates on Saturday, June 3

The St. Louis Cardinals (25-33) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) will play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday, June 3. First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The southpaw Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.48 ERA) will take the mound for St. Louis, while Pittsburgh counters with Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.35 ERA).

The Cardinals are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Cardinals-Pirates picks: Saturday, June 3

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: OF Lars Nootbaar (back), OF Dylan Carlson (ankle), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), SP/RP Jake Woodford (shoulder)

Pirates

Out: 1B Ji Man Choi (achilles)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Montgomery vs. Luis Ortiz

Montgomery is having a rough season and will be making his 12th start of the year. He is coming off a bad May where he didn't pitch more than six innings or allow fewer than two earned runs in any of his five starts. Most recently, Montgomery allowed two earned runs on seven hits through five innings against the Cleveland Guardians. He struck out three, walked one, and didn’t factor into the decision.

The 24-year-old Ortiz will make his fifth start of the season. He has had a decent start to his campaign but hasn’t fully cemented himself as a starter in the rotation. Ortiz last pitched against the Seattle Mariners and allowed three earned runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Over/Under pick

This will be the sixth time this season these teams have faced off. So far, they have seen combined run totals of five, three, nine, nine and 12. Both of these offenses have been inconsistent and streaky. The Cardinals have seen run totals under double digits in six of their last seven games. Three of the Pirates’ last five games have seen at least 10 runs scored. But with this pitching matchup, I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Whether it is directly his fault or not, St. Louis has lost each of Montgomery’s last nine starts. Pittsburgh is riding a three-game win streak. With the outfield injuries mounting for the Cardinals, their offense hasn’t been able to keep up with their poor pitching staff. The Pirates should extend their win streak with a big win on Saturday.

Pick: Pirates