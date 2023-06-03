Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, June 3

Weekends are always tricky for DFS players, as the schedule usually gets sliced up into early and late slates — and Saturday, June 3 is no exception. The main draw over at DraftKings DFS features eight games, all of which get underway in the 4 p.m. ET hour, so you’ll have to set your lineups a little earlier than usual. Luckily, we’re here to help with three teams we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, June 3

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Mets

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,500)

Bo Bichette ($5,400)

George Springer ($5,000)

Cavan Biggio ($2,300)

Mets righty Tylor Megill has been a disaster recently, with 12 runs (eight earned) on 16 hits and four walks in just 7.2 innings across his last two outings. He carries a 5.96 expected ERA on the season, and he should struggle again on Saturday against a Toronto Blue Jays lineup that’s beginning to wake up a bit after a slow start. Guerrero Jr. hasn’t quite gotten it rolling yet, but Bichette has been an MVP candidate all year, while Springer (1.049 OPS over his last 10, including a homer yesterday) is red-hot. Biggio will have the platoon advantage on his side — Megill struggles mightily against lefties — and he’s 7-for-21 with two homers and a 1.128 OPS over his last 10.

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

Yordan Alvarez ($6,200)

Jose Altuve ($5,300)

Alex Bregman ($5,200)

Chas McCormick ($3,400)

The Astros have always hit Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval hard, especially this quartet that should all be at the top of the lineup on Saturday. Bregman is riding a nine-game hitting streak and carries a 1.000 career slugging percentage against Sandoval. Alvarez is an expensive inclusion, but for good reason, as he just went 2-for-4 with a homer last night and is slugging .786 lifetime against Sandoval. You can offset that salary by including McCormick, a righty who’s also hit Sandoval well in his career (.455/.455/.727 in plate appearances).

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Jonathan India ($5,500)

Jake Fraley ($4,600)

Matt McLain ($4,500)

Spencer Steer ($3,900)

Brewers journeyman Colin Rea has been a pleasant surprise as a rotation fill-in this season, but he still carries a mediocre 4.89 ERA into play on Saturday — and pitching in Cincinnati is perilous for anyone. India bagged a homer and a steal yesterday, while Steer (1.134 OPS over his last 10 games) just bagged NL Rookie of the Month honors. Fellow rookie McLain (.963 OPS over his last 10) wasn’t too far behind, while Fraley should feast with the platoon advantage.