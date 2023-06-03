 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, June 3

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Saturday, June 3rd.

By Chris Landers
Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on May 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After an ace-filled Friday, the starting pitching slate around MLB on Saturday certainly has some big names at the top — Spencer Strider and Gerrit Cole will both be taking the mound, after all — but after that, things get dicey quickly. Can Dylan Cease regain last year’s form? Can Eury Perez become the star he’s been billed as? Which side of mercurial lefties MacKenzie Gore and Andrew Heaney will show up?

Questions abound, leading to a jam-packed middle tier of our daily starter rankings. But we’re here to find some answers, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, June 3

Pitchers to stream

Luis Medina, Oakland Athletics — The Miami Marlins have struggled against right-handed pitching this year, and Medina has held his own after a rocky start, posting quality starts against the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks last month. If he’s keeping his fastball elevated, he could find surprising success on Saturday.

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — We’re just going to keep banging this drum until it bites us. Lorenzen isn’t racking up many strikeouts, but the righty has been a quality start machine go to with a 3.50 ERA and 1.10 WHIP this year. He’s set up for success again facing a Chicago White Sox crew that’s struggled against righties in the past.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, June 3.

Starting pitcher rankings 6/3

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Spencer Strider @ Diamondbacks
2 Gerrit Cole @ Dodgers
3 Cristian Javier vs. Angels
4 Sonny Gray vs. Guardians
5 Yu Darvish vs. Cubs
6 Dylan Cease vs. Tigers
7 Eury Perez vs. Athletics
Strong plays
8 Logan Allen @ Twins
9 Andrew Heaney vs. Mariners
10 Anthony DeSclafani vs. Orioles
11 Drew Smyly @ Padres
12 MacKenzie Gore vs. Phillies
Questionable
13 Jordan Montgomery @ Pirates
14 Luis Medina @ Marlins
15 Michael Lorenzen @ White Sox
16 Jose Berrios @ Mets
17 Kyle Bradish @ Giants
18 Patrick Sandoval @ Astros
19 Luis Ortiz vs. Cardinals
20 Daniel Lynch vs. Rockies
21 Graham Ashcraft vs. Brewers
Don't do it
22 Tanner Houck vs. Rays
23 Colin Rea @ Reds
24 Dylan Covey @ Nationals
25 Yonny Chirinos @ Red Sox
26 Josh Fleming @ Red Sox
27 Tylor Megill vs. Blue JAys
28 Marco Gonzales @ Rangers
29 Corey Kluber vs. Rays
30 Austin Gomber @ Royals
31 Ryne Nelson vs. Braves
32 Michael Grove vs. Yankees

