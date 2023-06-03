Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, June 3

After an ace-filled Friday, the starting pitching slate around MLB on Saturday certainly has some big names at the top — Spencer Strider and Gerrit Cole will both be taking the mound, after all — but after that, things get dicey quickly. Can Dylan Cease regain last year’s form? Can Eury Perez become the star he’s been billed as? Which side of mercurial lefties MacKenzie Gore and Andrew Heaney will show up?

Questions abound, leading to a jam-packed middle tier of our daily starter rankings. But we’re here to find some answers, telling you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, June 3

Pitchers to stream

Luis Medina, Oakland Athletics — The Miami Marlins have struggled against right-handed pitching this year, and Medina has held his own after a rocky start, posting quality starts against the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks last month. If he’s keeping his fastball elevated, he could find surprising success on Saturday.

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — We’re just going to keep banging this drum until it bites us. Lorenzen isn’t racking up many strikeouts, but the righty has been a quality start machine go to with a 3.50 ERA and 1.10 WHIP this year. He’s set up for success again facing a Chicago White Sox crew that’s struggled against righties in the past.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, June 3.