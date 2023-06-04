 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, June 4

We have everything you need to know for the men’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By Teddy Ricketson
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the third round of the men’s singles at Roland Garros on June 02, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images

The round of 16 for the 2023 French Open will begin on Sunday, June 4 with four matches in the men’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and will run until 1 p.m. ET. Coverage will switch over to NBC from 12-3 and on Peacock from 12-5:30 p.m. ET.

Defending champ Rafael Nadal is sidelined with an injury and missed this year’s tournament. Sunday’s action of the fourth round of the 2023 French Open will see No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Novak Djokovic will both be in action.

Sunday, June 4th schedule

5 a.m. ET

No. 11 Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Sonego

6:30 a.m. ET

No. 3 Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas

8:30 a.m. ET

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 17 Lorenzo Musetti

10:30 a.m. ET

Sebastian Ofner vs. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

*All times estimated

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the round of 16 matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.

