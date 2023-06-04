French Open 2023: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, June 4

The round of 16 for the 2023 French Open will begin on Sunday, June 4 with four matches in the men’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and will run until 1 p.m. ET. Coverage will switch over to NBC from 12-3 and on Peacock from 12-5:30 p.m. ET.

Defending champ Rafael Nadal is sidelined with an injury and missed this year’s tournament. Sunday’s action of the fourth round of the 2023 French Open will see No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Novak Djokovic will both be in action.

Sunday, June 4th schedule

5 a.m. ET

No. 11 Karen Khachanov vs. Lorenzo Sonego

6:30 a.m. ET

No. 3 Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Pablo Varillas

8:30 a.m. ET

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 17 Lorenzo Musetti

10:30 a.m. ET

Sebastian Ofner vs. No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

*All times estimated

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the round of 16 matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.