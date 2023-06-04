French Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, June 4

The Round of 16 for the 2023 French Open will begin on Sunday, June 4 with four matches in the women’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and will last until 1 p.m. ET. Coverage on NBC will run from 12-3 p.m. ET, while Peacock will have coverage from 12-6 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s action will see No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka taking the court. Last year’s winner Iga Swiatek is still alive but will next play on Monday. Sabalenka has +450 odds to win the 2023 French Open at DraftKings Sportsbook, which are the best odds among Sunday’s competitors.

Sunday, June 4th schedule

5 a.m. ET

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. #28 Elise Mertens

7 a.m. ET

Karolina Muchova vs. Elina Avanesyan

8:30 a.m. ET

Elina Svitolina vs. #9 Daria Kasatkina

2:15 p.m. ET

Sloane Stephens vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka

*All times estimated

French Open Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the Round of 16 matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.