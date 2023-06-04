 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

French Open 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, June 4

We have everything you need to know for the women’s draw of the French Open, including schedule, scores and more.

By Teddy Ricketson
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a backhand against Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia in the third round of the women’s singles at Roland Garros on June 02, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images

The Round of 16 for the 2023 French Open will begin on Sunday, June 4 with four matches in the women’s singles tournament taking place at Roland Garros Stadium. Coverage will begin at 5 a.m. ET on the Tennis Channel and will last until 1 p.m. ET. Coverage on NBC will run from 12-3 p.m. ET, while Peacock will have coverage from 12-6 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s action will see No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka taking the court. Last year’s winner Iga Swiatek is still alive but will next play on Monday. Sabalenka has +450 odds to win the 2023 French Open at DraftKings Sportsbook, which are the best odds among Sunday’s competitors.

Sunday, June 4th schedule

5 a.m. ET

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. #28 Elise Mertens

7 a.m. ET

Karolina Muchova vs. Elina Avanesyan

8:30 a.m. ET

Elina Svitolina vs. #9 Daria Kasatkina

2:15 p.m. ET

Sloane Stephens vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka

*All times estimated

French Open Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for the Round of 16 matchups. Odds for who will win the 2023 French Open can be found here.

More From DraftKings Nation