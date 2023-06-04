How much will the winner of the Memorial Tournament receive in 2023

The Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial Tournament wraps up on Sunday as the PGA TOUR’s top golfers go head-to-head at Muirfield Village Golf Course in Dublin, Ohio. As one of the PGA TOUR’s new elevated events, the Memorial Tournament offers a major reward for the extra-competitive field — a purse of $20 million, of which the winner gets to take home $3.6 million.

David Lipsky, Si Woo Kim, and Rory McIlroy sit at the top of the leaderboard at -6 heading into the final round. Five more golfers are tied at -5, which should make for an exciting Sunday.

The runner-up takes home over $2 million, and the third-place finisher cleans up nicely with a $1.38 million prize. The winner also receives 550 FedExCup points, 70 OWGR points, and the standard exemptions of a PGA TOUR winner through the end of the 2025 season. There’s also an exemption for past champions The Memorial in future years, and entrance into next year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Oh, and a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship as well.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Memorial Tournament.