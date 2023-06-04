Which teams have been relegated from La Liga in 2022-23?

The 2022-23 La Liga season is coming to an end today as all 20 teams will play their final match of the campaign. With Barcelona already crowned the champions and the rest of the top four spots going to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Real Sociedad, we’re looking at who will be relegated and who has earned their spot in the top flight from La Liga 2 next season.

Two teams have already earned automatic relegation down to La Liga 2, with Elche (24 pts) sitting in last place and Espanyol (36 pts) in 19th. Real Valladolid (39 pts), currently occupying 18th place, still has a chance to escape the relegation zone as they sit one point behind Celta Vigo (40 pts). Only two points separate the six teams in 18th and 13th place.

Valladolid will take on 14th-place Getafe on Sunday afternoon, and a win will see them secure their spot in La Liga next season. Any other result will secure their relegation as a draw could possibly see them tie Celta Vigo on points, but Valladolid has the league’s second-worst goal differential at -30 and would lose out on that tiebreaker.

The La Liga 2 season came to an end last week with Granada (75 pts) finishing at the top of the table while Las Palmas secured second place with a scoreless draw on the final day. Both teams will be promoted back to La Liga while Levante, Deportivo Alaves, Eibar, and Albacete will battle it out in a playoff to find out who will earn that third and final spot in Spain’s top flight.