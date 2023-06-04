How to watch NASCAR’s Enjoy Illinois 300 via live stream

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is up next on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule this weekend from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The race will get started at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 4.

Joey Logano is the defending champ in this event after winning it in 2022 and will enter this race tied for the fourth-best odds at +850 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is the betting favorite heading into Sunday with +500 odds.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 live stream

Date: Sunday, June 4

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP