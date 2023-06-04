What time is the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 4 with the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on foxsports.com/live. The race is 240 laps and usually lasted just over 3 hours last year.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 in Madison, Illinois is in its second year of existence, so there isn’t a huge sample size of race times. The first-ever event came in 2022 when the race finished in 3:07:34 as Joey Logano took the checkered flag ahead of Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch to round out the top three.

Logano has +850 odds to win it again, which is the fourth highest on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is the favorite heading into Kyle Larson with +500 odds, followed by William Byron (+700) and Kyle Busch (+750).