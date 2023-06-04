What time is the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 4 with the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on foxsports.com/live. The race is 240 laps and usually lasted just over 3 hours last year.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 in Madison, Illinois is in its second year of existence, so there isn’t a huge sample size of race times. The first-ever event came in 2022 when the race finished in 3:07:34 as Joey Logano took the checkered flag ahead of Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch to round out the top three.
Logano has +850 odds to win it again, which is the fourth highest on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is the favorite heading into Kyle Larson with +500 odds, followed by William Byron (+700) and Kyle Busch (+750).
2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Kyle Busch
|8
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|6
|Joey Logano
|22
|7
|William Byron
|24
|8
|Ross Chastain
|1
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|10
|Austin Cindric
|2
|11
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|12
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|14
|Harrison Burton
|21
|15
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|16
|Austin Dillon
|3
|17
|Christopher Bell
|20
|18
|Alex Bowman
|48
|19
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|20
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|21
|Michael McDowell
|34
|22
|Kyle Larson
|5
|23
|Justin Haley
|31
|24
|Aric Almirola
|10
|25
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|26
|Carson Hocevar
|7
|27
|Chris Buescher
|17
|28
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|29
|Ryan Preece
|41
|30
|Corey Lajoie
|9
|31
|Erik Jones
|43
|32
|Noah Gragson
|42
|33
|Ty Dillon
|77
|34
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|35
|Gray Gaulding
|15
|36
|J.J. Yeley
|51