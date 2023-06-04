 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR: Enjoy Illinois 300 Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, June 4 with the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on foxsports.com/live. The race is 240 laps and usually lasted just over 3 hours last year.

The Enjoy Illinois 300 in Madison, Illinois is in its second year of existence, so there isn’t a huge sample size of race times. The first-ever event came in 2022 when the race finished in 3:07:34 as Joey Logano took the checkered flag ahead of Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch to round out the top three.

Logano has +850 odds to win it again, which is the fourth highest on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson is the favorite heading into Kyle Larson with +500 odds, followed by William Byron (+700) and Kyle Busch (+750).

2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 Starting Lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Busch 8
2 Ryan Blaney 12
3 Denny Hamlin 11
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Martin Truex Jr 19
6 Joey Logano 22
7 William Byron 24
8 Ross Chastain 1
9 Tyler Reddick 45
10 Austin Cindric 2
11 A.J. Allmendinger 16
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
13 Daniel Suarez 99
14 Harrison Burton 21
15 Ty Gibbs 54
16 Austin Dillon 3
17 Christopher Bell 20
18 Alex Bowman 48
19 Brad Keselowski 6
20 Bubba Wallace 23
21 Michael McDowell 34
22 Kyle Larson 5
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Aric Almirola 10
25 Chase Briscoe 14
26 Carson Hocevar 7
27 Chris Buescher 17
28 Todd Gilliland 38
29 Ryan Preece 41
30 Corey Lajoie 9
31 Erik Jones 43
32 Noah Gragson 42
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 Gray Gaulding 15
36 J.J. Yeley 51

