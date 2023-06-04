 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Spanish Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

Formula One is in Spain this weekend for the latest race. The Spanish Grand Prix airs Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 66 laps at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit in Barcelona, Spain. The course is 4.657 km (2.894 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 307.236 km (190.908 mi).

Last year, Max Verstappen won with a time of 1:37:20.48. Prior to that, Lewis Hamilton had won five consecutive races in Barcelona. Hamilton checked in with a time of 1:33:07.68 to get the win in 2021.

With that in mind, the race should take around 1 hour 40 minutes if everything goes according to plan.

In terms of winning the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen is favored with -250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is second on the odds board at +330 followed by Fernando Alonso at +1100 and Lewis Hamilton with odds of +2000.

It’s worth noting that these odds are subject to change based, as the practice sessions and Saturday’s qualifying could swing these odds.

