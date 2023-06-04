F1 live stream: How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix via live stream

Formula One will head to Barcelona this weekend for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix. The events start with two practice sessions on Friday, June 2. Then, another practice session will be followed by qualifying on Saturday. From there, the 66-lap Spanish Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, June 4.

The race starts at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday and will air on ESPN. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix last year, and DraftKings Sportsbook has him favored to repeat with -250 odds to finish in first place this time around. His teammate, Sergio Perez, has the next best odds at +330. Fernando Alonso has +1100 odds to finish atop the podium while Lewis Hamilton — who won five of the last six Spanish GP races — has +2000 odds to reclaim the top spot.

Despite Hamilton’s overall dominance at this track, winning six times at the Spanish Grand Prix overall, it should be noted that the Mercedes driver has not won an F1 race (at any track) since December 2021.