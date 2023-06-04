Live updates from Heat vs. Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals Game 2

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets will continue the 2023 NBA Finals Sunday with Game 2 from Ball Arena in Denver. The Heat are hoping to get a split before the series heads to Miami, while the Nuggets look to hold serve and go up 2-0.

The Nuggets are 8-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 216.5. Here are the latest updates from the contest, along with relevant odds information and video highlights.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game 2 live updates

End of the first quarter - The Nuggets have withstood Miami’s early push, which was propelled by Strus’ four three-pointers in the opening frame. Jokic is up to 11 points, two rebounds and two assists. Miami leads 26-23. Heat +8.5 is looking good right now, as is the under on the total.

First quarter - We’ve got just over four minutes left in the first quarter and the Heat have a 21-12 lead over the Nuggets with Strus already hitting three triples. Jokic has seven points early for Denver.

Strus for three



His 3rd triple of the 1st quarter!



Heat lead in Q1 | Game 2 on ABC pic.twitter.com/xX6Ji0Tcnw — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

First quarter - Strus hits another triple, and the Heat have jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead over the Nuggets in Game 2. Denver has started 1-5 from the floor.

Hot start from Strus



Miami leads early in Q1 on ABC as they look to even the series at 1-1!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/DLHieb80Xn — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

First quarter - Max Strus, who went 0-10 from the floor in Game 1, hits a triple to get the scoring started in Game 2.

Pregame - The Nuggets are rolling with the same starting lineup from Game 1. The Heat are putting Love in place of Martin, but the other four starters remain the same.

Pregame - Tyler Herro is still out for the Heat, but is expected to make his return in Game 3 Wednesday when the series shifts to Miami. Caleb Martin is playing through an illness but is expected to come off the bench. Kevin Love is going to start for Miami in place of Martin, likely to provide the Heat with more size to match up with Nikola Jokic.

